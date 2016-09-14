Some 50,000 persons have already registered for the upcoming 2017 General Elections but this number is far too low according to Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall.

As of September 9th, 2016 in New Providence fewer than 2,000 Bahamians have reportedly registered.

“Presently I can say that the voter registration is progressing very slowly and I would like to see a tremendous increase in that. Presently we have close to 50,000 people on the register that is below our expectations so we are encouraging persons to step forward,” he said.

“The same trends in the family island are similar to New Providence, low voter turnout.”

Mr. Hall says they are not happy with the numbers and hope the number can be improved tremendously at the end of this month or the end of October.

“In terms of the 38 constituencies we had Long Island at that time 85 registered, MICAL 197 registered, Exuma 440, North Eleuthera 433, Central and South Eleuthera 281, Cat Island and Rum Cay 252, North Andros and Berry Islands 248, Mangrove Cay and South Andros 370, North Abaco 773, Central and South Abaco 485,” he said.

“West Grand Bahama 909, Pineridge 1265, Marco City 1430, East Grand Bahama 1315, Central Grand Bahama 1334 registered.”

Responding to the demographic breakdown, Mr. Hall says the ratio remains at 45 percent male and 54 percent female.

“That’s the average even going way back years, we normally have at least 54 percent females and around 46, 45 percent males.”

Said he would not want to speculate but he believes this trend remains constant because females are more motivated than males when it comes to voting.

As it relates to constituency boundary changes Mr. Hall says there have been none to date.

“As you know the constituency commission has been formed and we are waiting for them to take a decision whether there will be changes to the boundaries before we issue any cards.”

Meantime, those who register will be given receipts until the commission made up of Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) representatives Deputy Prime Minister Philip Davis, Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald and yet to be named Free National Movement (FNM) representative submits its report.

A central location for distribution of those cards has not been released as yet.