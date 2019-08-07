Two men were charged with a string of fraud related charges in the Magistrateâ€™s Court on Tuesday.

Former track and field athlete and coach 41-year-old Allan Mortimer was arraigned for seven counts of credit card fraud.

Between January and July of this year, itâ€™s alleged that Mortimer obtained a credit of more than $2,800 from Fusion Superplex.

Also appearing in court was 29-year-old Gerny Charles, who was charged with 15 counts of fraud and possession of a false document by false pretenses.

Charles is also accused of attempted fraud for trying to receive unemployment benefits.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges and were advised of their rights to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

They were remanded to Bahamas Department of Corrections.

Charles is expected back to court on November 25 and Mortimer on October 15-16.

