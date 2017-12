A Christmas party in the capital ending in bloodshed as a man was killed early Tuesday morning. Police are now searching for the person responsible.

According to reports, shortly before 1:00am, a man was attending a party at Commonwealth Boulevard, Elizabeth Estate when he was approached by a man armed with a firearm who shot him before fleeing on foot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured in this incident.

Investigations are ongoing.