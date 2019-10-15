Free National Movement (FNM) Centreville Constituency Association Chairman Juan Cartwright said Centreville Member of Parliament Reece Chipman’s decision to resign from the party “violates the trust of the people of Centreville.”

In a statement yesterday, Cartwright added that he’s deeply disappointed by the resignation.

If it was not for the FNM, Cartwright said, Chipman would have not been elected to the House of Assembly.

Cartwright pointed out that in his two years as chairman of the FNM Centreville Constituency Association, he never had a substantive or impactful conversation with Chipman over the needs of Centreville residents or the business of the association.

Since the election, he added that it seems as though Chipman has been more preoccupied with his political career than the advancement of the people of Centreville.

Additionally, he said no effort was made by the Centreville MP to be a meaningful part of the constituency association.

It is unfortunate, he added, that during a time of national crisis following Hurricane Dorian that Chipman made an attention-seeking decision to resign from the FNM.

“This act of egotism is an attempt to take the national focus away from the relief and recovery effort in the northern islands,” Cartwright said.

“The FNM pledged better governance in the 2017 election campaign. It is delivering on this promise. The country’s economy is regularly growing again. Tax breaks and incentives have been established for inner-city communities. A preschool initiative is underway to expand access to early education. There is significantly more accountability in government.

“Despite Mr. Chipman’s decision to choose advancing his political career over doing what is best for the people of the area he represents, the party’s constituency association will continue to look after the interests of the people of Centreville.”

However, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis is not focused on Chipman’s resignation, as he said his focus is on rebuilding the country post Hurricane Dorian.

“He has his own reasons and the party responded to that. I am now focused on building The Bahamas. That’s our focus and that’s where I will remain,” Dr. Minnis said yesterday.

Last week, Chipman resigned from the FNM because of partisan politics and “insecure leadership.”