Police on the Berry Island are investigating the death of a Chinese woman, believed to be an alleged drowning.

According to reports, shortly after 11:00am yesterday morning, a woman was discovered unresponsive floating in waters off Great Stirrup Cay.

She was removed from the water and CPR was rendered before being transported to the local clinic where she was pronounced dead. Investigations are ongoing.

This alleged drowning occurred just days after the RBPF investigated two alleged drownings one in Bimini and the other in Exuma.

In the previous incidents, a 54-year-old American man and his family were swimming in Luna Beach on the northern side of North Bimini shortly after 11am Sunday when he was seen floating in the water.

CPR was given and the victim was taken to the Bimini community clinic by EMS where he was later pronounced dead.

In the second incident, police were investigating the death of another American man, this time the man was snorkeling with a family member in waters between Musha and Rudder Cay, when it was noticed that he did not surface.

A search was made and the man was discovered at the bottom of the sea.

He was removed from the water and taken to the community clinic where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Harbour Island police are investigating two reports of indecent assault on two juvenile female tourists.

According to reports, sometime between the hours of 12:00am and 2:00am, the women were on a beach on Harbour Island when they were indecently assaulted by two adult Bahamian men.

The two men, residents of Harbour Island, were taken into custody. Investigations are ongoing.

New Providence police have also recovered an illegal firearm.

According to reports, shortly before 1:00pm yesterday, Drug Enforcement Officers, acting on information, were on Peter Street, where they conducted a search of a heap of trash and recovered a .38 Smith and Wesson revolver.

No arrests were made in the incident, and investigations continue.