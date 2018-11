Shock and grief gripped an Eleuthera family after a late night fire ended in death.

Investigations have revealed that a call was made after 9:00pm on Monday of a fire that had engulfed a single story structure in Green Castle.

With the help of volunteer firefighters and residents, police were able to extinguish the blaze.

The building however was completely destroyed.

An inspection revealed the body of a five-year-old child in a southeastern room.

Investigations are ongoing.