The celebrations of Olympian and philanthropist Sir Durward Knowles’ birthday continued yesterday with his alma mater Queens College hosting a celebratory assembly.

Sir Durward’s contributions to the school and the nation were commemorated by a newly constructed monument on the school’s property.

Also in his honour, the school launched the Sir Durward Knowles centenary scholarship fund.

Sir Durward’s daughter Charlotte Albury who spoke on his behalf said she hopes persons donate to the scholarship fund to continue her father’s legacy and to help a child’s dream to come true.

Both she and her siblings at the time also gave their father a gift.

“We never know what to give you for Christmas, because now at your age you have everything. You always remind us of the less fortunate. So what better time to give you your Christmas gift than to give to the Sir Durward Knowles Centenary scholarship fund. Joe, Randy and I would like to pledge $1,000,” Albury said.

Albury told the students of Queens College to never give up, quoting the title of Sir Durward’s new book.

She told them that they are future Olympians and leaders of the country

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said sir Durward’s involvement in the disabilities community shows his commitment to the dignity of all, regardless of circumstance of birth or life.

He added that he hopes the scholarship fund would help to continue that legacy.

“I am confident that Sir Duward’s centenary leadership fund would exemplify the values and legacy of Sir Durward. It is a fitting commemoration for one of your own illustrious alumni who still many decades later have not forgotten many of the values and lessons he learnt at his alma mater,” Dr. Minnis said.

In attendance to celebrate the event were Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, former Governor General Sir Orville Turnquest ; MP for Central and South Andros , Picewell Forbes; MP for St. Annes , Brent Symonette and numerous friends and family members of the centurion.