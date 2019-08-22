Minister of National Security Marvin Dames announced yesterday that a contract for the implementation of CCTV to assist with the country’s crime fighting initiatives will be signed next month.

“I’m happy to report here today that a Bahamian company won this bid, and in a few short weeks, we’re about to sign the contract for CCTV. I think around the 2nd or 4th of September. That is also a Bahamian company,” Mr. Dames said.

“One of the things we often hear is that we don’t focus on Bahamians. We sent across the world for people to bid and show us what they have,” he said.

Mr. Dames added that this clearly demonstrates that the country has individuals who are capable of competing globally.

He also revealed that in a few short weeks the contract signings for drones and body cams are also expected to occur sometime next month.

“They’re all just about cleaned up now and now it’s just a matter of signing. So, as a government this is what we promised to deliver and deliver we will,” he said.

