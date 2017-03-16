The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism is preparing to show off variations of the tourism sector with The Business of Tourism as it will find itself as one of Baha Mar’s first formal functions.

The Ministry of Tourism is set to present the prestigious17th Cacique Awards, which will represent the highest honor in Tourism as it celebrates the brightest and best in the country’s number one industry.

Writer and Chorography Director of the program Ian Poitier said he is excited for this year’s gala as it is the first event of this magnitude being held at Baha Mar.

“We are going to bring the usual glamour and excitement that people have come to know and love over the years.

“In addition, this year we want to draw people into the world of tourism, hospitality and what it is like if you’re involved in tourism.

“The Business of Tourism is our theme and we are going to look at the mechanics. There are thousands of people involved in that process and each one of them plays a vital role,” Mr. Poitier said.

Boasting of The Business of Tourism Mr. Poitier also noted the Baha Mar is an integral part of the Tourism product.

“Baha Mar is spectacular for the region and for the world and one of the reasons why breaking ground for Baha Mar has been of such interest is the scale of it. That is now coming to fruition and so having the Cacique Awards here makes it all worth-while,” Mr. Poitier indicated.

Categories for the awards include Transportation, Local Airlines and Tour Operators, Creative Arts, Handicraft, Special Events, Cecil Rose Sports and Leisure, Sustainable Tourism, Human Resources, Manager of the Year, Chef of the Year, Employee of the Year –Front of House, Employee of the Year – Back of House, Sales Executive of the Year, Hotelier of the Year, the Minister’s Award, Clement T. Maynard Lifetime Achievement Award, the Blue Ribbon Panel Award, the Willie Love Award and the People’s Choice Award.

Tickets for the glamorous Cacique Awards event are now on sale at a donation of $50.

Proceeds from the event will be given in scholarships for deserving students of the Tourism and Hospitality Programme at the University of The Bahamas.

Tickets can be purchased at the Ministry of Tourism by contacting Evamae Ferguson at 302-2078.