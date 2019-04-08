The students of C.C. Sweeting Senior High School held a Road to Peace Rally at the school this past Friday. The Rotary Club of Nassau started Road to Peace, a peer mediation training program four years ago. Rotary Road to Peace has been, for the past year, been training 10 teen mediators at the school to be a neutral third party to help other students resolve conflict.

Just a week ago, a 16 year old student of C.C. Sweeting Senior High School allegedly stabbed a 15 year old student of T.A. Thompson Junior High School to death near the schoolâ€™s campus.

The Principal of the C.C. Sweeting, June Gray said the school has been trying to cope with the tragedy as many students at the school who are hurting, as they are very much involved with one or even both of the boys involved in that tragedy, fellow students of each school, family members and neighbours.

She said that she has contacted the parents of the alleged attacker and they are devastated. She indicated that she intends to contact the victimâ€™s family as well.

William Wong of The Rotary Club said that the Road to Peace was developed to help students learn conflict resolution skills. Mr. Wong said that they are in three schools presently; C.C. Sweeting Senior High School, H.O. Nash Junior High School and T.G. Glover Primary School.

He said that Rotary hopes that the Ministry of Education will allow the program to be placed in all of the schools across the country in the next year.

Tim Ingraham and Stanford Charlton of Rotary said it is their hope that it will spread to the communities where the students actually live and then around the region.

