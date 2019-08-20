Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) President Belinda Wilson yesterday said that negotiations with the union and the Ministry of Education are slow, but steadily progressing.



Mrs. Wilson said talks regarding the new industrial agreement for the BUT will continue next month after negotiations were put on hold for the summer break.



“I must say that with the new industrial agreement, we are moving slowly but steadily,” Mrs. Wilson said.



“We’ve been to the table about four times and we would have completed our last session in June.



“You would note that July and August is the summer for teachers. July and August is also the time for the administration of education to interview for administrators and promotions and confirmations, so we thought it necessary to take a pause.



“We’re very far from the financial aspect of our agreement because we’re only on cursory matters now. So, for example we have about 70 clauses and we may be on clause 10, so I foresee us getting to the financial matters sometime in October or November.”



In May this year, the BUT and the Ministry of Education began negotiations which both Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd and Mrs. Wilson said are expected to go well.



In June of this year, the BUT president said when the union’s new industrial agreement is discussed with the government they will seek a 20 percent pay increase over three years.

Mrs. Wilson said this is a deserved raise as teachers are all qualified with bachelor’s or higher degree certifications.



Mrs. Wilson, like other unions, said this quest for a pay raise is needed as the cost of living is increasing.