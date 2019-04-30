The Minister of Labour Senator Dion Foulkes says The Bahamas Utilities Services and Allied Workers Union should be given a strike certificate by today.

He said, “in respect to the managerial union, I am seeking legal advice on that matter, I hope to have it determined by tomorrow.

“I know there are some constitutional issues involved in terms of workers that do come out and vote, and they should get a determination as soon as possible.

“So hopefully by the end of the business today, I will make a determination on the managerial union,” he said.

As for the relationship between the unions and the Water and Sewerage Corporation executives, Minister Foulkes believes it has improved.

“They did have two relatively productive meetings; it seems as though both sides are talking, and I think the respect level has been restored.”

“There was a period there where it was a bit touchy, but I believe that both sides are talking, and I have encouraged them to.

“My main function as Minister of Labor is to ensure that both sides respect each other and that both sides negotiate.

“The Director of Labour and my senior officers at the department are intimately involved with the talks and Reverend Ranford Patterson who is our LabourConsultant is also involved,” he said.

On Friday, Trade Union of Congress President Obie Ferguson called on the Minister to intervene in the matter, charging that if a strike certificate was not issued, the unions would take the matter to court.