The two men seen fighting on a video circulated around Social Media last week were charged with one count each of disturbing the peace by fighting. It is alleged that the melee took place around 4:07pm Thursday November 16th on Prince Charles Drive.

Fifty-three year old Jerry Guillaume and 42 year old Wilner Loucias both with bandages on their head, were both brought before Magistrate Armbrose Armbrister on Friday past .

Both men, bus drivers, had a dispute over ten dollars and were seen fighting seemingly to the death, as they used rocks to hit over each other’s head. The graphic video showed both men bleeding from the head.

Although both men refused to press charges against each other, the police decided they ought to be charged.

Guillaume and Loucias both pleaded not guilty and were granted bail in the amount of one thousand dollars.

The matter will be sent to trial and was adjourned until January 19th 2018.