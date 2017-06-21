In partnership with the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), BTC yesterday donated a whopping $25,000 to the RBPF’s annual summer camp.

The camp is expected to host over 4,000 children and youth from New Providence and the Family Islands using the facilities of various public schools throughout the capital.

BTC CEO Leon Williams in making the presentation at the Paul Farquharson Police Headquarters said this type of initiative is in his company’s “DNA.”

“It gives us great pleasure to be able to join with the police in this exercise this summer trying to

help and provide an alternative to 4,000 kids. On behalf of the 600 employees of BTC, I want to thank senior assistant commissioner of police who has been doing this now for as long as I can remember,” Mr. Williams said.

“It is my wish that the kids benefit from this summer. In this vane, BTC is pleased to donate $25,000 to this effort.”

With this being the camp’s 24th year, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said he proved this is as a sure way of decreasing crime.

“It is such a noble undertaking that is worthy of emulation. With this donation, BTC has set standards for other corporations by which excellence should be measured. There’s nothing we can do to substitute an investment in our young people,” Senior ACP Dean said.

“The genesis behind our summer camp is that we found that during the summer time, young people have the potential of being very idle. They can get into anti-social behaviour and likewise drift into crime.

“With the concept of this camp, we believe that we have touched many young people when we look through the history of this camp and when we look through society.

“When you look in society you can see people who lay claim of passing through this camp. It is probably the premiere camp in The Bahamas. It is safe. It is secure. It has some of the best professionals and it is the most thought of camp in The Bahamas.

“BTC has been sponsoring this camp for years and we are so pleased that they turned up the heat.”

The camp launches on June 26 and will run until August 4.