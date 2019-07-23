The Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts was the target of an early morning break-in on Monday.

At 7 a.m. Gina Roberts, Dundas summer camp operator, noticed the centre’s backdoors hanging from the hinges and considerable damages in the interior.

According to Anthony Roberts, one of the centre’s executives, the Dundas has never experienced destruction of this kind.

He said, cameras and phones were disabled and a television set was stolen. He added that it is estimated to cost nearly $1,000 to repair the door alone.

“Within the last three years, we had a break-in and people have attempted, I could remember almost 20 years ago we had a robbery. This amount of damage we’ve never seen and that is what gives us cost for concern,” Mr. Roberts said.

The burglary has inconvenienced the events scheduled at the venue this weekend, but there are no plans to postpone.

Mr. Roberts explained that they will prioritize the repairs, but it will take time to recover as the Dundas Centre is a non-profit organization and do not have the income to handle the damages right away.

“I wish we could say we had money seating and could do these repairs right away,” Mr. Roberts said.

Roberts expressed disappointment in the individuals who destroyed the centre’s belongings.

