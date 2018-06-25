Raw almonds, cashews, fruits and vegetables may be among the list of breadbasket items after consultation, according to Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands.

Dr. Sands made the statement yesterday at the University of the West Indies’ Clinical Medicine and Research 2018 commencement ceremony.

As a fresh batch of physicians enters the workforce, Dr. Sands encouraged them to join him in his fight to promote a healthier Bahamas.

The minister touched on the country having the worst profile of non-communicable diseases in the Americas, the highest rate of HIV/AIDS outside of Sub-Saharan Africa, among other ailments, which he said is preventable.

He added, “the efficient and effective approach to our medical challenges demand routine and appropriate screening, medication where necessary, restrictive dietary changes, and an abandonment of the lifestyle that shuns physical exercise.”

Dr. Sands also announced plans to set up the Office of Medical Staff Development, which he labels a “bold” initiative.

He said that the office’s objectives will be to facilitate “equitable distribution of the National Public Sector Physician Workforce”, ensure coverage of health services across The Bahamas, reduce stagnation of career development among junior physicians, and to increase the number of independent practitioners.

He also said that the goal is to improve the quality of health care delivered to all of the people in The Bahamas ensuring that they get value for money while promoting continual learning with all physicians.

Dr. Sands also encouraged the new graduates to work to make the system better, stay strong, and work hard.