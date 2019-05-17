With the electrical power outages reported throughout New Providence over the last several days, Bahamas Power and Light is allaying the fears of disgruntled consumers. The Company is counting on the return of an engine to significantly bolster its generation capacity and stability.

Until that happens, the intermittent power outages throughout the island will continue. The company said in a statement that unplanned and unexpected challenges developed over the past week at both the Clifton and Blue Hills Power Stations affected its energy supply, adding that the return of this unit will go a long way toward improving the present situation.

The Company said that ongoing routine maintenance activities are expected to wrap up in June. BPL has also sourced 25 Megawatts of additional rental generation for its Blue Hills Power Station. These are being installed and will begin to come online at the end of the month.

BPL has indicated that it is engaged in additional technical services to first expedite the diagnosis and repair of the remaining generators and to provide additional operational and maintenance assistance to supplement its teams. This assistance is already on the ground and has begun the necessary assessments.

The Company has expressed its regret over the present situation, but says that it is working to resolve the issues and seeking to minimize the disruption to its customers by scheduling any needed load shedding appropriately.