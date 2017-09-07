The Chairman of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) Darnell Osbourne, says her new Board is astounded and disappointed that repairs had not been done from the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, but added that repairs are presently underway to prevent leaks and other damage in preparation for hurricane Irma.

Addressing a press conference yesterday to inform the public of hurricane Irma preparedness plans Osbourne said, “a contract was recently awarded for permanent repairs after a formal RFP process and we are happy to be here today to view the progress of the works and to thank staff for their patience.”

Osbourne said their hurricane preparedness plan began earlier in the year and included tree trimming exercises and the procurement of critical parts which have been distributed in both New Providence and the family Islands.

“BPL’s readiness is not limited to New Providence, but also includes the family islands. In this regard family island staff have taken steps in accordance with the hurricane procedures and are prepared to respond in the aftermath of the storm,” Osbourne said.

Speaking to the fact that after any major disaster outside help is often needed, Osbourne said that regional partners have been contacted and are on standby to assist should the need arise.

She added that BPL’s employees from the southern islands will be evacuated and housed at BPL’s expense.

“These employees will be the last to leave and will be the first to return to the islands to assess the status of BPL’s transmission and generation infrastructure,” Osbourne said.

She stressed that there will be no power in those islands until the workers return to assess and ensure that operations are safe to resume.

BPL’s new CEO Mike Herrald said he is confident that the plant will run fine, but remains cautious.

“We are going to do some things in the next few days to ensure that leaks are maintained at the lowest possible level, hopefully there will be no leaks , but you never know with a storm like Irma. We think that we are in as good of shape as we can be and we’re ready to provide electricity for the citizens of the Bahamas,” Herrald said.

Osbourne said, the public can call BPL at 302-1000 for emergency cases where trees are close to power lines as persons are on standby to come and assist.