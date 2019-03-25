Bahamas Power and Light Company (BPL) yesterday indicated that they are investigating “whether and to what extent” its clients have employed alleged fake energy saving devices to lower their electricity bills.

In a news release, BPL confirmed receiving queries concerning whether so-called legitimate energy saving devices are being targeted by BPL in an effort to secure revenues and profits.

The company said, “BPL wishes to emphasize that energy saving methods and renewables are not in question; rather, the concern being raised relates to the illegal diversion of energy in a potentially unsafe manner.”

It added, “given that the devices are installed on the power company side of the meter, there is no way for customers to disconnect power without engaging BPL or trying to remove the device with ‘live’ power.”

The company also advised customers that if they are concerned that they may have unknowingly participated in tampering with or diverting the energy supply, to report the matter as soon as possible.

The power company also indicated that it wishes to strongly caution consumers to report the installation of these devices voluntarily so that they may be safely removed.

The company added, “BPL will not prosecute, but the customer must come in and report their suspicions before it is discovered by BPL. Should BPL discover the tampering or diversion, and the customer has not reported it, BPL will prosecute.”