A Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) employee was injured yesterday after a system disturbance at the Blue Hill Road Power System yesterday afternoon.

Â In a press statement on Wednesday afternoon, BPL Corporate Communications Manager Arnette Ingraham said the employee, along with several others, were carrying out planned work at the Blue Hill facility just before 1:00 p.m. when the incident occurred.

Â Other employees also received medical treatment as a precautionary method, and were subsequently discharged.

Â The disturbance resulted in a temporary loss of power supply to a small percentage of customers.

Â According to Mrs. Ingraham, the exact cause of yesterdayâ€™s outage is still being investigated.

Â Meantime, company officials maintain that the incident was an isolated one, and said that they do not expect any further impact to operations.