A Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) employee was injured yesterday after a system disturbance at the Blue Hill Road Power System yesterday afternoon.

In a press statement on Wednesday afternoon, BPL Corporate Communications Manager Arnette Ingraham said the employee, along with several others, were carrying out planned work at the Blue Hill facility just before 1:00 p.m. when the incident occurred.

Other employees also received medical treatment as a precautionary method, and were subsequently discharged.

The disturbance resulted in a temporary loss of power supply to a small percentage of customers.

According to Mrs. Ingraham, the exact cause of yesterday’s outage is still being investigated.

Meantime, company officials maintain that the incident was an isolated one, and said that they do not expect any further impact to operations.