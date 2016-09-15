Categorized | National News

BPL Employee Injured

Posted on 15 September 2016. by Jones Bahamas

A Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) employee was injured yesterday after a system disturbance at the Blue Hill Road Power System yesterday afternoon.

Â In a press statement on Wednesday afternoon, BPL Corporate Communications Manager Arnette Ingraham said the employee, along with several others, were carrying out planned work at the Blue Hill facility just before 1:00 p.m. when the incident occurred.

Â Other employees also received medical treatment as a precautionary method, and were subsequently discharged.

Â The disturbance resulted in a temporary loss of power supply to a small percentage of customers.

Â According to Mrs. Ingraham, the exact cause of yesterdayâ€™s outage is still being investigated.

Â Meantime, company officials maintain that the incident was an isolated one, and said that they do not expect any further impact to operations.

 

Written by Jones Bahamas

View all posts by Jones Bahamas

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Sign Up to Our Newsletter

Join Our BBM Group

Join Us on Facebook