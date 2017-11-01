The new board of directors of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) is said to be hard at work developing plans to restructure that company.

The directors of BPL made a presentation to the Cabinet of the Bahamas yesterday according to press secretary Anthony Newbold to push the company forward.

It is reported that a proposed organizational restructuring of the company and a redistribution of responsibilities could lead to savings in excess of $3million while also resulting in the advancement of seven Bahamians to key senior positions within the company.

Those plans included transmission and generation requirements to fix antiquated meter reading systems, outstanding financial concerns, and environmental issues at the company’s Clifton Pier Site.

Newbold added that the directors said the meter reading advancements may need to be put on hold and also suggested some changes that need to be done.

“Cabinet may need to amend the Electricity Act, the Rate Reduction Bond Act and Articles of Association documents, which became necessary as a result of these new developments in BPL. That’s something we may see in the House of Assembly shortly,” Newbold said.

He added that the redistribution exercises will replace three expatriates with seven Bahamians, saving the company some 3.3 million dollars. “ International benchmarks were followed in formulating this structure”, said Newbold.

Among those in attendance at the cabinet meeting were chairperson Darnel Osbourne, deputy chairman Patrick Rollins, Chief Executive Officer Whitney Heastie, Nicola Thompson and Feron Bethel.