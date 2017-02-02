A 12-year-old boy of A.F Adderley was yesterday convicted of possession of a 9mm pistol found on school premises Monday.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, and Chief Magistrate Joan Ferguson-Pratt said she was deeply moved by the case having the involvement of a minor at such a tender age.

The chief magistrate granted bail at $1,000 and submitted the defendant to a curfew between the hours of 9:30 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt said, “To not consider bail would have been a travesty” as the defendant is so young, and she said it would be more important for the child to return to attending school.

The judge made note that she is following the Child Detection Act and The United Nations Convention in her ruling a decision to follow the best interest of the child.

The case is expected to return to court on February 20th.