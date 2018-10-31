Exactly four months after the 4Cs boat explosion in Exuma this past June, two men, Clayton Smith and Roderick Watson were arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Soubusola Swain in connection with the matter.

They were formally charged with one count of manslaughter by negligence in the case of the death of Maleka Jackson, an American visitor and nine counts of causing negligent harm in the case of Tiran Schaffer, Stacey and Paul Bender, John Inman and Shelia and Haiden Jones. The two accused were not required to enter a plea.

Mrs. Jackson was killed while her husband, Tiran and several others were injured.

An investigation into the incident determined that the exact cause of the explosion could not be determined, due to the significant damage sustained during and after the explosion.

However, it can be considered with a high degree of probability – based on the passenger seating positions associated with the severity of the injuries sustained that the explosion was in the proximity of the starboard fuel tank.

This resulted in the release of the blast wave on the starboard side, beneath the front three rows of seat.

Further, the Deputy Chief Magistrate was not at liberty to grant them bail. The two then were remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until December 12th when they return to court for a voluntary bill of indictment.