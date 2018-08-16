Works Minister, Desmond Bannister has sought to clear the air on Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) Board dismissals.

In a statement yesterday,Â the Minister expressed regret that in recent times, the formerÂ board, chaired by AccountantÂ Darnell Osbourne, remained locked at loggerheads on virtually every critical issue, and that became costly to theÂ electricity company.

Moreover, as relationships within the board deteriorated, three members offered their resignations.

In those circumstances, the Minister said it was important that the company seek new leadership.

Mr. Bannister accepts there was a delay in issuing a statement on the matter, but that this was out of respect for a board member who is travelling and could not easily be contacted.

The MinisterÂ thankedÂ the outgoing board members, noting that may proudly point to a number of notable accomplishments during their tenure.

Accordingly, he said the appointment of a new board does not reflect negatively in any way on the achievements or integrity of those who have given service to BPL and the country.

A new board isÂ to be appointed immediately as the utility company works to ensure that reliable power is available to all.

Mr. Bannister stressedÂ that out of respect for the former board members, he does not intend to discuss the matter in any further detail.Â