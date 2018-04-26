President and CEO Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. recently led a delegation from African American media powerhouse, Black Enterprise (BE) on a visit to Nassau, Bahamas and promised potential group movements to the country from his organization, that has a projected value of millions of dollars for the economy of The Bahamas.

The president of the premier business, investing and wealth building media dynasty for African Americans, took the opportunity during his short stay in The Bahamas, to pledge a partnership with the country and expressed that he was encouraged and is hopeful for a continued relationship growth with mutual business opportunities between The Bahamas and BE.

At a meeting with the Tourism and Aviation Minister, Dionisio D’Aguilar, Mr. Graves outlined a number of significant events that his organization has the potential of hosting in The Bahamas over the next two years.

The groups include the organizations’ multi-million dollar Women of Power (WOP) Summit – a four day executive leadership conference; the Women of Power Executive Retreat, and the BE Executive Golf Outing.

Also, as an outgrowth of The Bahamas’ association, participation and sponsorship of Black Enterprise events in The United States over the past year, they were able to sign up a few groups that are now scheduled to host meetings in the Islands.

One of the group’s, Soul Reborn Conference is scheduled to take place in Bimini at the Hilton Resort, July 12th-15th.

The Soul Reborn Conference is expecting an attendance of about 150 and has been organized by and will feature best selling author, speaker and success coach, Cheryl Polote-Williamson.

Also, Disney annually hold a retreat for its WOP contingent in an exotic destination, and because of the Bahamas/BE connection, Disney is looking at hosting their 2018/2019 retreat of some 40 women, in Nassau or one of the Out Islands.

Linville Johnson, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism’s Director for the Multicultural Market, hosted the BE group during their Bahamas visit and said that the partnership between Black Enterprise and The Bahamas has been a very long one that began with Mr. Earl Graves Senior.

He said that the visit of Earl Graves Jr., has “cemented the relationship and even taken it to a greater level.”

Mr. Johnson said too that he is “looking forward to the proposed groups and to the strong financial impact they will have on The Islands of The Bahamas.”