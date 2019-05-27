Bishop Simeon B. Hall, Senior Pastor Emeritus of New Covenant Baptist Church says that a seven-year National Crime Plan that goes far beyond party politics and is agreed to by all major political parties, national civil society groups non-governmental organizations, might begin to lift the dark cloud of crime from our land.

In a statement yesterday, Bishop Hall said, “It is always sad to hear leading politicians on opposing sides pointing fingers at each other regarding the crime epidemic as we did recently. The record confirms that both major political parties, whole in opposition, lay claim to possessing “a magic wand” to make crime disappear, until they become the ruling administration.

“The reality is “when two elephants fight, only the grass suffers”. This national crime nightmare has persisted under both administrations and is testament that the solution does not lie solely with the government. Criminals do not inquire about how you voted before they robb, rape, maim or murder.

“A seven-year National Crime Plan – supported by all political parties, major national civil society groups and non-governmental organizations – would result in a quantum leap forward out this crisis.

“The insularity of party politics on crime and other national issues is the greatest impediment to our national safety and development.” said Bishop Hall.

