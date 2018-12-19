Leading Baptist Bishop Simeon Hall is not letting up – not when it comes to CLICO policyholders.

Bishop Hall was one of the thousands affected by the company’s collapse several years ago.

In his latest push to have policyholders compensated for their loss, Bishop Hall is calling on the government to keep its promise to complete the payout before Christmas.

He once again charged that the beleaguered company was allowed to pull out of the country without anyone’s knowledge.

“This should not have happened. How do you get $60 or $70 million out of the country and the authorities not know.

“Someone really should have gone to prison for CLICO. We talk about investigation on this and that, but someone fell asleep at the wheel on this CLICO thing,” he said.

Since the CLICO fiasco, successive governments have made several payments to those policy holders, but others are still waiting.

“I don’t have the inside scoop on who did, I do know that from the meetings we have held at our church , that several persons got paid, some persons were not.

“Now we should also remember that it was the former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham who encouraged policy holders to continue paying the policies and I think that obligates any government to fulfill the promise of seeking to try to reimburse these people who have been disadvantaged by this debacle,” he said.

Bishop Hall again stressed the need for the government to introduce legislation to prevent large foreign companies from taking advantage of vulnerable Bahamians.

“Whenever this thing is over, I pray that it never happens again. The government should put in place the protection of its citizens to see that these multi-million dollar companies do not exploit unsuspecting Bahamians,” Bishop Hall said.