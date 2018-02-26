Leading clergyman and Senior Pastor of New Covenant Baptist Church Bishop Simeon Hall has called for fair and humane treatment of Haitian nationals within the country.

He made the comments while speaking to The Berean Evangelical Baptist Church on Sunday.

‘I have successfully sponsored numerous Haitian Pastors and other individuals who sought to be regularized or naturalized into the Bahamian community and met the requirements of the law.

“I say all this to point out that I believe that Haitians – like Bahamians – are human beings, made in the image of God, and should be treated as such.

“There are good, law abiding Bahamians and there are “bad” Bahamians, there are good, law abiding Haitians, and there are “bad” Haitians. Good or bad, the laws of The Bahamas must be respected and upheld.

“I believe every Haitian who can meet the legitimate policies set down by the Immigration Department should be given favourable consideration and regularized in a reasonable time.

“At the same time, those Haitians who are in the country illegally, will have to face the law of the land, and possible deportation.

‘I call on the Department of Immigration to treat Haitians fairly and humanely.

‘I also call on the Haitian Community not to feed on the corruption sometimes found in the Department of Immigration,” Bishop Hall said.

He went on to caution Haitian nationals to be wary of giving money to what he deemed “unscrupulous” Immigration Officers.

Bishop Hall admitted that some Haitians make it more difficult for other Haitians, but the laws of The Bahamas must be upheld.

The climate between the Bahamian citizens and Haitian nationals has been heated over the past several months, thanks in large to the Jean Rony Jean Charles Citizenship case and the immigration ultimatum issued by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis calling on all illegal migrants to leave the country by December 31st of last year.