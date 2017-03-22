Three residents of Bimini will spend their first night at The Bahamas Department of Corrections on remand after a recent drug bust in Bimini.

Appearing yesterday before Magistrate Andrew Forbes, 54-year-old Shelrey Swain of Port Royale, South Bimini and 44-year-olds Romeris Stewart and Richard Smith both of Bailey Town, Bimini were arraigned on separate charges.

Swain was charged with one count of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, specifically marijuana.

It is alleged that on Sunday, March 19th shortly before 8:00 a.m. officers with a search warrant entered a home in South Bimini where 191.5 pounds of marijuana with a street value of over $191,000 was found.

The 44-year-olds, Romeris Stewart and Richard Smith, were both charged with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply – one count of possession of cocaine with the intent to supply and one count of possession of marijuana with the intent to supply.

It is alleged that on the same day, Sunday, March 19th police officers stopped a vessel and discovered a quantity of 20 pounds of suspected cocaine and 10 pounds of marijuana.

The dangerous drugs carry a street value of $225,000 and $10,000 respectively.

All three men pleaded not guilty to the charges set before them and was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections.

Magistrate Forbes noted that due to the nature of the crime he was not able to grant the men bail as it was out of his jurisdiction and that they would need to apply to the Supreme Court.

Swain is due back in court on June 16th, while Stewart and Smith must return on May 31st.