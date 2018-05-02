Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) President, Paul Maynard, said he is optimistic that they’ll work out their issues in Thursday’s sit down with Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) executives.

This after Public Works Minister, Desmond Bannister, last week admonished the union and BPL executives to settle their differences.

Angered by management’s decision to reduce BPL staff in the coming months, the BEWU went on work to rule.

The union has threatened a “dark and hot summer” for its tens of thousands of consumers.

Mr. Maynard is now promising instead that the two sides will be able to work the situation out and that there’s no need for alarm.