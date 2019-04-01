Bahamas Electrical Workers Union President Paul Maynard yesterday told The Journal that he is still awaiting the Prime Minister’s response to a letter he sent outlining the union’s concerns over Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) deal with Finland-based power generation company Wartsila.

The company is set to build a new 132 megawatt power plant in Clifton Pier by the end of the summer.

Early last month, the union president expressed that Bahamians may be treated like “second class citizens” during the installation process at the company’s western New Providence plant.

Mr. Maynard told The Journal that he has since spoken with the Prime Minister who said that he had received the letter and that he ( Dr. Minnis) was looking into the matter.

Mr. Maynard indicated last week that he sent in the letter on the 21stof March.

He told reporters that he needed to give the Prime Minister an opportunity to “deal with the situation”, as he trusts he will handle it.