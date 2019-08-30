The status hearing for the injunction filed against the Bahamas Doctors Union (BDU) forcing members to return to work was heard before Justice Ian Winder yesterday.

Representing the BDU, Attorney Obie Ferguson requested an extension date for the trial, considering doctors had returned to work.

Further, he informed the court that he had just finished a case hours before yesterdayâ€™s proceedings and as a result, he was not prepared.

Mr. Ferguson requested the new date be September 20, however that was not acceptable by the court and Justice Winder set the new date for September 19 at 10 a.m.

Ferguson will provide an affidavit by September 12and the Crown would have until September 16to reply.

All submissions must be submitted by the close of business on September 17.

The injunction, however, continues and doctors must return to work until the application has been terminated.

The Bahamas Doctors Union said Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes had no authority to order doctors back to work considering they had a strike certificate.

In addition, Ferguson said the injunction granted by the Supreme Court was granted on a trade dispute that was filed to the Department of Labour, which he said is against the law and the injunction has no grounds.

The government is represented by Deputy Director in the Office of the Attorney General Davis Higgins, the Public Hospitals Authorityâ€™s legal counsels Melissa Wright and Sandra Moncur, Lenette King and Kingsley Smith.

