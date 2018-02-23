Paying special tribute to the Life, Work and Legacy of the Father of this Nation, Sir Lynden Pindling and the Father of Labour Sir Randol Fawkes, the Bahamas Constitution Party (BCP) will be celebrating their 20th anniversary of participation in Bahamian politics and their mandate to return righteous governance to The Bahamas.

Through special commendations, recognition will be given to all the Signatories to the Bahamian Constitution, the first Majority Rule Cabinet and other Nation Builders, which include five former Bahamian Governor’s General.

Speaking with the Bahama Journal yesterday, BCP Founder Sharell Ali McIntosh explained the party’s theme, ‘Committed to the Preservation of the Next Generation’

“As we celebrate the founding fathers, we are hoping to get the young people to see what the original intent of the founding fathers was; what the fight to Majority Rule was all about and what the fight for independence entailed. Also what the preamble to the constitution was all about in regards to the values that was initiated and enunciated,” Ms. McIntosh said.

She said, “with such values, we expect the children, the next generation of Bahamians, will be inspired to follow through on the plans and the intent of the founding fathers.”

A mentee by Sir Lynden Pindling and Sir Randol Fawkes, Ms. McIntosh also stated, “we believe that in this non-partisan forum that we are inviting families, the general public to come forward, so that they can hear some of the stories that have not been told; some of the photos that have not been seen; to know the mandate that has been given.

“We expect that this will help ‘Re-ignite the Spirit of the Fathers, and bridge the Gap to the Next Generation.

Additionally, the 20th Anniversary committee will be embarking on a series of events over the next few months where they will be reaching out to schools to educate students on the Constitution and its important role as it relates to all Bahamians.

“Going forward, the BCP will be launching the Josiah Institute for public policy and leadership. From this platform, we expect to begin ‘the re-education of the Bahamian Society’.

“We will be taking this platform into schools, universities and public fora to begin to inform the public in regards to the constitution; constitutional rights, constitutional responsibilities of citizens,” BCP’s founder said.

The celebration will be held at Golden Gates World Outreach Centre on Carmichael Road Monday, February 26th 2018 at 7pm.