The Bahamas Constitution Party (BCP) Deputy Servant Leader Colin Miller and the party’s Women’s Chairman Kathleen Knowles have resigned.

The resignations are with immediate effect, according to a release the party issued yesterday.

On a point of clarification, the release also reiterated that fact that Pastor Micklyn Seymour, president of Bahamas in Prophecy and his associate Dr. Kevin King are not members of the BCP.

Additionally, the party accentuated the point that none of those named are authorized to conduct business, solicit, send verbal or electronic communications or negotiate any matter on behalf of the party.

“Any politically oriented meetings that are being held by Mr. Colin G Miller and/or Pastor Micklyn Seymour are not related to the Bahamas Constitution Party. And while BCP candidates have been invited to meetings without the BCP leadership being notified, we are reserving judgment as to the purpose and intent of these meetings,” the release stated.

“The BCP is a volunteer/non-profit Christian political organization, and thus persons are free to join or leave upon their own determination.

“However, the maintenance of membership does require a pre-determined standard for participation, and integrity is a key determination in our way forward. We wish them well as they go about making their contribution to other organizations.”

The BCP received no votes during the 2017 general election.