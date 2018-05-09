The Chief Executive Officer of Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation Edison says he is unable to give the Minnis administration a grade on performance after a year in office.

Mr.Sumner was responding to the questions at a press conference Monday when he said, “we are still assessing. We know that there are a number of policies and programs that have been implemented, mainly programs carried on from the previous(PLP) government .”

Mr. Sumner spoke of initiatives already being taken. “Understanding that as a new government, they took some time to get their feet wet. We’ve seen some measures taken, some initiatives being implemented; many of which the chamber has spoken to,” he said.

Some Bahamians are asking the question , what has the FNM government done so far. Sumner outlined some of the things, he said that the governing party has done and been working on. “ Issues relative to looking at some initiatives the government has in place for reviewing tax infrastructure for the country, public procurement and financial sectors put in place, they are advancing that from the previous governing party and that is something we can applaud them for.

“We like the way the issuing of government contracts is progressing. The government initiated the citizen security and injustice program continuing from previous administration… and forward movements on the national apprentice program.”

He said, “we are looking forward to seeing draft of the budget before it is presented to Parliament. We’ll see how much of the recommendations were put into budget. Once those things have been put into the budget, then we’ll know that the government is serious about moving things forward.”

Sumner continued, “this is not an easy country to run, it is indeed a difficult one.

As far as actual governance is concerned, we know that the government, just like any other government has met with a number of challenges. Some still being worked through, like environmental issues. I wouldn’t stand at this point and give the government a grade. It’s a complex thing. I’ll simply say the chamber is working with the government on a number of things,” said Mr. Sumner.