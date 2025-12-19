By Tynia Brown

Journal Staff Writer

The Bahamas Communications and Public Managers Union (BCPMU) and the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas (BCB) have officially signed a four-year industrial agreement, bringing to a close month of negotiations between union representatives and management.

The signing ceremony marked what union leaders described as a challenging but necessary negotiation process aimed at securing financial compensation and improved working conditions for middle management staff.

BCPMU President Kendrick Knowles acknowledged that while the union did not achieve every objective it initially sought, the agreement reflects key priorities for its members.

“This was not an easy journey,” Knowles said, noting that compromise was inevitable in industrial negotiations. He emphasized that the union focused on securing what was most important for its members and ensuring that the majority would benefit financially under the new agreement.

Knowles also stressed the importance of productivity and partnership, stating that the success of the Broadcasting Corporation is directly tied to the efficiency and performance of its workforce. He encouraged members to continue contributing positively to the organization while expecting management to fulfill its obligations under the agreement.

BCB management echoed those sentiments, describing the agreement as a continuation of a respectful and cooperative relationship with the union. Officials highlighted the corporation’s ongoing efforts to modernize its facilities and improve the work environment, noting that investment in infrastructure must be matched by investment in people.

Chairman of the Broadcasting Corporation, Picewell Forbes, described the agreement as a balanced outcome that avoided prolonged conflict and acrimony. He said both sides were able to resolve outstanding issues through dialogue and cooperation.

Forbes also pointed to new provisions within the agreement addressing mental health and psychological assessment, calling them critical additions for employees, particularly middle managers. He noted that the agreement allows time off for psychological assessment and provides relief for those facing paternity-related responsibilities.

“For many years, mental health challenges have affected not only the corporation, but society at large,” Forbes said, adding that the inclusion of these provisions reflects a more modern and supportive approach to employee wellbeing.

While acknowledging the financial relief provided by the agreement, Forbes urged managers to remain fair and honest in their evaluations of staff, emphasizing accountability and constructive management as essential to the corporation’s continued growth.

Both union and management leaders expressed optimism about the future, saying the agreement sets the foundation for a stable and productive four-year period. Attention now turns to implementation, as the Broadcasting Corporation and the BCPMU look to strengthen operations while supporting the professional development and well-being of middle management staff.

General Manager of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas, Clint Watson, described the signing of the industrial agreement as a significant milestone, calling it “a long time coming” and crediting the outcome to “professionalism and good camaraderie.”

Watson said the corporation has “always enjoyed a very good relationship with the BCPMU on a great partnership,” adding that the agreement continues the same spirit under which both sides have operated, “one of respect” and “one of ensuring that people are able to be productive on their jobs and receive compensation for their work.”

Emphasizing the value of employees, Watson stated, “We at the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas believe that our most critical resource is our people, the people that work here.” He added that management has demonstrated this belief through its leadership over the past several years, noting, “Our people are valuable. We want to ensure that at the end of the day, this is a place where they feel good to come to, and they feel good in delivering the service that they have.”

Watson explained that the signing of the agreement is part of a broader transformation at the corporation, citing investments in infrastructure and facilities. He said BCB has “built infrastructures that are sound,” has “refurbished the infrastructure to make it more modern,” and has improved facilities across the campus “so that people can feel good about it.”

“Now it’s important to take care of the people,” Watson said, adding, “We started out taking care of the people, and we’re happy that we’re at this stage now, still taking care of the people and ensuring people feel good about working for the BCB.”

Looking ahead, Watson said the agreement goes beyond financial compensation. “We’re not just giving a financial package,” he noted, explaining that the agreement also includes training initiatives for managers to ensure they can “lead the team effectively and strongly” while supporting their continued learning and development as professionals in the industry.