The Minister of Works, Desmond Bannister, yesterday responded to claims made by Ragged Island MP that the government is working too slowly to repair that island.

Following hurricane Irma, Ragged Island’s damages included a completely destroyed airport, flattened homes, downed power lines, uprooted vegetation and animal carcasses everywhere.

The island which was declared uninhabitable, was promised to be turned into a fully green island. However Ragged Island MP I. Chester Cooper said that plan isn’t being realized.

Mr. Bannister responded saying that such comments are very unfortunate and added that the government’s partnered with the private sector to ensure the work is done properly.

“We have to ensure that we build according to code now and we’re also ensuring that there’s an amazing input and assistance to those people. So you are going to see some the biggest companies in the world get involved in the Ragged Island project and when you see Ragged Island again, in a short while, it’s going to be an example that we can follow for the rest of the world for what we’re doing down there,” Bannister said.

Mr. Bannister said restoring hurricane torn Ragged Island will take tens of millions of dollars.

He said he could not give a timeline, because of human factors; but assured that a number of large companies will be working with them to ensure that what’s produced is a quality city.

“The Carbon war room is involved, Tesla is involved there are a number of things that are involved that require international input. And I can tell you that the people who are leading this are very concerned about Ragged island; but they are also concerned that if Ragged island is hit again by another hurricane, you’re not going to see that kind of devastation,” Mr. Bannister said.

Hurricane Irma barreled through the Bahamas in early September this year.