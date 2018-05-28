Categorized | National News

Bahamians On Cocaine Charges

The two men arrested on drug charges at the Grand Bahama International Airport last Tuesday have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police say  21 year old Maleik Laing and 28 year old Arcenio McKinney  were found with tens of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine. 

Drug Enforcement officers allegedly  found the drugs in three plastic packages in a carry-on bag. 

Police said the drugs weighed 7.58 pounds and have a street value of $45,000. 

The two accused appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain last Thursday    to answer to four counts – possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, taking prepatory steps to export dangerous drugs, conspiracy to export dangerous drugs, conspiracy to export dangerous drugs, and conspiracy to export dangerous drugs with the intent to supply. 

Laing and McKinney pleaded not guilty to all the aforementioned charges. 

The two accused were remanded until September 18th when the case picks up at 10:00AM. 

Tamar Moss and Brian Hanna were the attorneys. 

