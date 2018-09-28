ItÂ wasÂ aÂ busy day in the courts asÂ six persons stood before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson- Pratt on a for a number of offenses.

In the firstÂ case 38-year-old Mark Kemp ofÂ Cox Street who was chargedÂ with intentionally and unlawfully causingÂ the death of Lamon Johnson on September 7th.

Kemp also attempted to cause the death of Pedro Henfield. Mr. Kemp was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until December 4th for the service of a voluntary bill of indictment.Â

In the second case Rashad Reid was chargedÂ withÂ intentionally and unlawfully causingÂ the death of Keiria Musgrove between June 30th and July 1st.

Reid was also charged withÂ the attempted murder of Austin Taylor.Â He was also not required to enter a plea and was remanded to the BDC until December 4th for the service of a voluntary bill of indictment.Â Â

Also being arraigned today was 44-year-old Andre Kikivarakis of Zion Blvd, Murphy Town, Abaco and 31-year-old Liniska Cornish of Christie Street, Dundas Town, Abaco.Â

The pair was charged with one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm andÂ oneÂ count of possession of illegal ammunition.

It is alleged that on September 25th while in AbacoÂ they wereÂ found in possession of a black .9mm Beretta pistol,Â not being the holder of a special license.

The pair was also found in possession ofÂ 18Â live rounds of .9mm ammunition not being the holder of a special license.

They Â pleaded not guilty and wereÂ remanded to PrisonÂ until December 18th. Â

Christina Taylor was arraigned beforeÂ MagistrateÂ Derrance Rolle- Davis on 6 counts of stealing by reason of employment.

It is alleged thatÂ Taylor while employed at Island Luck on Monday April 30th stole $3, 262. Between Tuesday May 5TH and May 30th sheÂ allegedlyÂ stoleÂ $39,067.50,Â betweenÂ June 4TH and June 27th she allegedlyÂ stole $38, 187.68.Â

It is alleged that betweenÂ Tuesday July 3rd and Monday July 30th she stole $30,016.56, between Thursday August 2nd and Monday August 20thÂ $53,005, and lastly on Tuesday September 4thÂ $2,350.Â

Taylor allegedlyÂ stole aÂ totalÂ of $165,888.74 over the past 4 months.Â

Ms. Taylor pleaded not guilty to all count and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until October 16th. Â