It was a busy day in the courts as six persons stood before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson- Pratt on a for a number of offenses.

In the first case 38-year-old Mark Kemp of Cox Street who was charged with intentionally and unlawfully causing the death of Lamon Johnson on September 7th.

Kemp also attempted to cause the death of Pedro Henfield. Mr. Kemp was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until December 4th for the service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

In the second case Rashad Reid was charged with intentionally and unlawfully causing the death of Keiria Musgrove between June 30th and July 1st.

Reid was also charged with the attempted murder of Austin Taylor. He was also not required to enter a plea and was remanded to the BDC until December 4th for the service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Also being arraigned today was 44-year-old Andre Kikivarakis of Zion Blvd, Murphy Town, Abaco and 31-year-old Liniska Cornish of Christie Street, Dundas Town, Abaco.

The pair was charged with one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm and one count of possession of illegal ammunition.

It is alleged that on September 25th while in Abaco they were found in possession of a black .9mm Beretta pistol, not being the holder of a special license.

The pair was also found in possession of 18 live rounds of .9mm ammunition not being the holder of a special license.

They pleaded not guilty and were remanded to Prison until December 18th.

Christina Taylor was arraigned before Magistrate Derrance Rolle- Davis on 6 counts of stealing by reason of employment.

It is alleged that Taylor while employed at Island Luck on Monday April 30th stole $3, 262. Between Tuesday May 5TH and May 30th she allegedly stole $39,067.50, between June 4TH and June 27th she allegedly stole $38, 187.68.

It is alleged that between Tuesday July 3rd and Monday July 30th she stole $30,016.56, between Thursday August 2nd and Monday August 20th $53,005, and lastly on Tuesday September 4th $2,350.

Taylor allegedly stole a total of $165,888.74 over the past 4 months.

Ms. Taylor pleaded not guilty to all count and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until October 16th.