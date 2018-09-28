Categorized | National News

Bahamians Arraigned For Murders and Stealing

ItÂ  wasÂ  aÂ  busy day in the courts asÂ  six persons stood before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson- Pratt on a for a number of offenses.

In the firstÂ  case 38-year-old Mark Kemp ofÂ  Cox Street who was chargedÂ  with intentionally and unlawfully causingÂ  the death of Lamon Johnson on September 7th.

Kemp also attempted to cause the death of Pedro Henfield. Mr. Kemp was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until December 4th for the service of a voluntary bill of indictment.Â 

In the second case Rashad Reid was chargedÂ  withÂ  intentionally and unlawfully causingÂ  the death of Keiria Musgrove between June 30th and July 1st.

Reid was also charged withÂ  the attempted murder of Austin Taylor.Â  He was also not required to enter a plea and was remanded to the BDC until December 4th for the service of a voluntary bill of indictment.Â  Â 

Also being arraigned today was 44-year-old Andre Kikivarakis of Zion Blvd, Murphy Town, Abaco and 31-year-old Liniska Cornish of Christie Street, Dundas Town, Abaco.Â 

The pair was charged with one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm andÂ  oneÂ  count of possession of illegal ammunition.

It is alleged that on September 25th while in AbacoÂ  they wereÂ  found in possession of a black .9mm Beretta pistol,Â  not being the holder of a special license.

The pair was also found in possession ofÂ  18Â  live rounds of .9mm ammunition not being the holder of a special license.

They Â  pleaded not guilty and wereÂ  remanded to PrisonÂ  until December 18th. Â 

Christina Taylor was arraigned beforeÂ  MagistrateÂ  Derrance Rolle- Davis on 6 counts of stealing by reason of employment.

It is alleged thatÂ  Taylor while employed at Island Luck on Monday April 30th stole $3, 262. Between Tuesday May 5TH and May 30th sheÂ  allegedlyÂ  stoleÂ  $39,067.50,Â  betweenÂ  June 4TH and June 27th she allegedlyÂ  stole $38, 187.68.Â 

It is alleged that betweenÂ  Tuesday July 3rd and Monday July 30th she stole $30,016.56, between Thursday August 2nd and Monday August 20thÂ  $53,005, and lastly on Tuesday September 4thÂ  $2,350.Â 

Taylor allegedlyÂ  stole aÂ  totalÂ  of $165,888.74 over the past 4 months.Â 

Ms. Taylor pleaded not guilty to all count and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until October 16th. Â 

