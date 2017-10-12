A thirty year old male was brought before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt yesterday on two offenses of introducing firearms to The Bahamas.

It is alleged that Labosky Burrows was in possession of a black 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistol with no records of firearm registration on Wednesday, December 21st 2016 and Saturday, June 3rd 2017.

Additionally, for his second offense, it is alleged that on Sunday, March 12th 2017 and Tuesday, August 8th 2017, he was in possession of a black 45 millimeter semi-automatic pistol.

According to his lawyer Tonique Lewis, Burrows was not found in possession of any firearms on the dates indicated.

Upon the request of Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt, the matter was adjourned until 5th December.

Burrows pleaded not guilty to both offenses and is remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections. .