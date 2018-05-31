A 35-year-old father of two, Deolo Cordell Pratt was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson- Pratt yesterday on three counts of the importation of ammunition and one count of conspiracy to import ammunition without possessing a fire arm certificate. The offences are alleged that have taken been committed between March and July 2016.

Pratt is a Bahamian citizen with American residency and according to his attorney was deported from the United States.

Pratt’s attorney also said he resided in Jacksonville Florida for the past 17 years after marrying and attaining his green card. However he and his wife are currently separated.

Pratt pleaded not guilty to all counts and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until august 8th.