Categorized | National News

Bahamian On Firearm charges

Posted on 31 May 2018. by Jones Bahamas

A 35-year-old father of two, Deolo Cordell  Pratt  was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson- Pratt  yesterday  on three counts of the importation of ammunition and one count of conspiracy to import ammunition without possessing a fire arm certificate. The  offences are alleged that have taken been committed  between March and July 2016. 

  Pratt is a Bahamian citizen with American residency and according to his attorney was deported from the United States.

Pratt’s  attorney also said he resided in Jacksonville Florida for the past 17 years after marrying and attaining his green card.  However  he  and his wife are currently separated.

Pratt pleaded not guilty to all counts and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until august 8th.

Written by Jones Bahamas

View all posts by Jones Bahamas

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Watch JCN Channel 14 Shows

Jcn Channel 14

Sign in now to see your channels and recommendations!

Join Us on Facebook