In the wake of Haiti’s devastating 5.9 magnitude earthquake two weeks ago, the Bahamas Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander announced that the Bahamas National Baptist convention is set to send a delegation to Haiti next week Monday.

The delegation along with other leaders of the Baptist faith will convene for an assessment and meeting in Haiti.

Bishop Fernander said, “we are also a member of the Caribbean Baptist Fellowship. After that meeting, headed by the Rev. Dr. William Thompson, they will then tell all of us what it is that Haiti is in need of.”

He added, “I’m excited as the President of the Bahamas Christian Council that this denomination has already made movement so that they can have those reports ready and we can do our part as a Christian Council.”

Bishop Fernander said all denominations plan to do the same with committees and representation.

He added that the Council plans extend the olive branch to those affected by Hurricane Michael in the southern United States.

Bishop Fernander also addressed concerns that the council isn’t helping The Bahamas, labelling such comments “erroneous”.

He said, “every time there’s a hurricane locally, in fact let the record show that we have just assisted Crooked Island just the other day, when all others would have turned their backs. The Council sent a check down there and we didn’t go to the press.”

He added that total donations to The Bahamas following these devastating hurricanes add up to about $10,000.