Cherika Johnson, Journal Staff Writer

As the country goes into a national lockdown, Bahamasair suspended its services with last Tuesday being the final day of operation until March 31.

In a press conference, Bahamasair Managing Director Tracy Cooper said due to the emergency orders, the company made adjustments.

“In accordance with the Emergency Powers covid19, outlined by the prime minister, Bahamasair is adjusting flights. At the end of the day, we will suspend operations from Wednesday until Tuesday of next week,” he said.

“Obviously, everything is fluid and what the government is demanding from the population, Bahamasair will adjust itself.”

Cooper said the two last international flights were on Tuesday, which included two flights to Ft Lauderdale and one flight to Orlando.

The national flag carrier also made its last domestic flight to Freeport, Exuma, Abaco and Eleuthera.

Cooper said if Bahamians are stranded and want to come home, the carrier remains on standby for assistance.

“We always take into consideration a contingency plan for Bahamians that are stranded. Obviously, we’re not going to really pull that unless there is a significant demand for that. So right now we are content with the amount of movement. The load factors are indicating that there is not really a high demand for additional flights. But we are on standby if the need arises,” he said.