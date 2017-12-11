A major announcement in the tourism and aviation sector, as Tourism Minister Dionisio D’aguilar revealed he has signed three (3) Air Service Agreements (ASAs) on behalf of The Bahamas with Qatar, Australia and Finland.

This brings a total of eleven ASAs agreed between the Bahamas and other countries. Agreements were previously signed with the Netherlands, Curaçao, Singapore, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Turkey and New Zealand.

A statement from the Ministry of Tourism revealed that the agreements were signed during the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Air Services Negotiation event or (ICAN 2017), where Minister D’Aguilar led a delegation of senior foreign affairs officials

According to the Minister, The Bahamas also had fruitful negotiations with South Africa, the United Kingdom, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Austria, The Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Switzerland, Chile and Jordan

It is expected that full air service agreements will soon be signed with those countries.

Discussions also commenced with civil aviation representatives from Haiti.