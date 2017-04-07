After almost two years of waiting, Vice President (VP) of Baha Mar Robert Sands said “all of the dominoes are falling into place” for the resort’s soft opening on April 21st.

Earlier this week, the resort received its gaming license; which now leaves the final step which is to obtain its hotel license.

In an interview with The Bahama Journal this week the resort’s VP explained what the final step entailed.

“Basically it’s a written application and submission of certain documentation. Then there is an inspection of the facilities, because you can’t get your hotel license until other licenses have been satisfied. All of the dominoes are falling in place,” Mr. Sands said.

Many have been concerned about the negative publicity the Baha Mar debacle has attracted, but the resort’s vice president suggested there is no indication that any of this has threatened business.

“Guests will be in the hotels from 12:01a.m. on April 21st,” he said.

“We are marketing already, a lot on social media. A lot of our brands are doing the marketing as well,” he said.

“As was said the Grand Hyatt will be the first to open. SMS will open around the latter part of the year. The Rosewood will open the first quarter of 2018,” Mr. Sands said.

The Cable Beach property features an 1,800 room Grand Hyatt East and West, a 200,000 square foot convention centre, one of the largest in the region, a 95,000 square foot casino, the largest in the region, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus golf course, a luxurious spa, racket club restaurants and retail shops.

Free National Movement Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis has recently suggested that the latest announcement of Baha Mar’s opening is only a “smoke screen.”

He constantly batters the government to disclose the “secret” details surrounding the Baha Mar deal with Chinese investors.

After more than a year of beleaguerment since the resort’s closure in June 2015, it was recently turned over to the Chinese Company Chai Tai Fook (CTF) Holdings Ltd.

The resort’s developer Sarkis Izmirlian filed for bankruptcy in a US court in June of 2015.

After a successful attempt by the government to have the matter settled in Bahamian courts, the resort went into receivership until it was purchased by its new owner.

After making 2,000 employees redundant during the debacle, the resort has now already hired over 1,500 individuals.