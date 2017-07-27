Following the suggestion by Atlantis President Howard Karawan that it is only “leaching off of the available tourism market,” Baha Mar yesterday affirming quite the contrary, charged that the resort is “leading the way in driving the most significant expansion of the Bahamian hospitality market.”

Earlier this week, the Atlantis president lamented price undercutting by its competitors, insisting that this would produce a negative impact on the country’s tourism market.

He said that Atlantis’ goal is to expand the visitor market, but is concerned that new competitors are stagnating the market.

As the multi-billion dollar Baha Mar resort is one of those new properties, it yesterday in a written statement refuted Mr. Karawan’s claim, stating that Baha Mar is leading the way in expansion of the market.

“Baha Mar is leading the way in driving the most significant expansion of the Bahamian hospitality market ever. With three distinct global luxury brands, the Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood, more than 100,000 square feet of casino space, an array of diverse culinary options, and unprecedented guest offerings, activities, and amenities, Baha Mar is unlike any other destination in the Caribbean,” Baha Mar’s statement read.

“As a world-class resort development, Baha Mar possesses key differentiators that will attract an entirely new traveler to the Bahamas who appreciates the luxury of choice in accommodations, casually sophisticated lifestyle and who is passionate about the island’s natural beauty and rich culture.”

In this light, Baha Mar said it is currently negotiating with major air carriers to increase frequency and capacity in U.S flights to the country, including “underutilized feeder markets.”

“We’re equally focused on building a presence for The Bahamas in international markets, such as Canada, the UK, South America, Asia, and Europe as we complete our phased opening, and fully activate our groundbreaking marketing campaign set to launch Fall 2017,” the statement continued.

“Baha Mar is and will continue to expand The Bahamas tourism market and attract new visitors to the destination.”

Baha Mar additionally noted that it can statistically prove that the resort has contributed to growth of the Bahamas’ tourism market.

“Our statistics have shown that the opening of Baha Mar has re-ignited interest in The Bahamas and has contributed to the growth of tourism with new and returning guests who haven’t visited the Bahamas in a long time and are excited to experience the newly-opened resort development along with Royal Blue Golf Course and various dining venues around the property,” the statement said.

“We are committed to lead the way in ensuring that The Bahamas is one of the preeminent travel destinations in the world.

“Pricing a resort in any market is dependent on basic supply and demand. In the hotel business, we generate demand through public relations, digital and traditional marketing channels, group sales initiatives, worldwide brand initiatives and local sales tactics. Each of these strategies is targeted to one, if not several market segments.”

The resort went on to boast of its “strong appeal” to the incentive travel market.

“One of our primary objectives is to book high end incentive travel guests and groups, particularly those who have not been to The Bahamas, as most organizations like to change destinations each year,” Baha Mar said.

“As a result of booking incentive groups, the brand is provided the opportunity to gain the loyalty of its participants – these are highly influential people within their organization and industries. Once they discover the Baha Mar destination, they are far more inclined to bring their family and friends and share word of mouth. This is our secondary objective – to secure this secondary market to increase affluent leisure business.”

The resort assured that it is committed to attracting thousands of visitors to Nassau.