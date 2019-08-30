The Royal Bahamas Police warned the public to be careful on the road as public schools reopen on September 2.

At a press conference on Thursday at the Police Headquarters, the police listed a number of traffic offenses they will be monitoring on the first day of school and all divisions of the force will be on board watching the roads.

Office in Charge of Road Traffic Chief Superintendent Craig Stubbs said they are targeting major roads known for traffic such as Prince Charles Drive, Gladstone Road, Sir Milo Butler Highway and Joe Farrington Road.

They warned parents driving to school to pull to the side of road when dropping their children off.

“If you got to go in the schoolyard, go in the school yard. Do not allow the child to disembark the vehicle into oncoming traffic,” Mr. Stubbs said.

“Last school year, we’ve had a number of accidents where kids were existing into oncoming traffic, thus putting that child at risk and cases like that we’ve had to levy charges against the parents for such acts.”

For bus drivers speeding on Baillou Hill Road, Carmichael Road and Prince Charles Drive, Mr. Stubbs noted that police will be on those roads recording speeds within school zones.

They are also aware of buses leaving their route to cut off traffic, particularly on Carmichael Road services roads.

Mr. Stubbs encouraged bus drivers to pull to the near side of the road once disembarking or embarking passengers.

Due power outages, some of the traffic lights are out of operation during load shedding – thus causing more accidents.

“We know affect, and we’ve seen it, where persons lately the light is not functioning, they tend to drive directly without taking heed of motorists or pedestrians in those zones,” Mr. Stubbs added.

Police cautioned all drivers to exercise caution when approaching a junction where the traffic lights are not working.