By P.J. Malone

There are certain individuals in our society who have gone to great lengths to engage in a very malicious and evil campaign to destroy another individual simply because one individual—with the money to make it happen—wants it so.

It is said that once you can create an emotional and mental distance from an individual, it is much easier to attack them, to be nasty, and hateful to them. Still, for the life of me, I don’t get how anyone could behave so viciously to another individual who doesn’t deserve it.

We all grew up with mothers and fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers, and aunts and uncles who taught us the virtues of being ‘good’ human beings. They instilled in us the values we should hold, the behaviors we should practice, and the love we should feel for our fellow man.

It is these teachings, this upbringing that keep most people on the straight and narrow. Some even stop to think ‘what would my mother say if she knew I was doing this?’ But then again, it doesn’t always work, now does it?

There has always been a debate about whether or not some human beings are simply bad individuals; or whether or not we all have ‘bad’ in us; or whether or not we just commit bad acts that don’t really reflect on the truth of who we really are.

I don’t know the answer to the question, ‘what makes some people do the bad things they do?’

Yet, we really don’t expect men who we consider to be decent upstanding individuals to engage in the kind of malicious acts that some are engaged in.

So, where did these particular individuals go wrong? Do they not have consciences? How can they so unconscionably attack a man that is so undeserving of their viciousness?

How do they sleep at night?

Have they ever put themselves in that individual’s shoe to even consider how difficult it must be to live with such constant and undeserved attacks on your character?

Have their ever stopped to think how it is such a poor reflection on them to be so cruel when they are aware that it is all a sham?

They must know that it is plainly and simply wrong to behave so unjustly, so horrendously, so disgracefully.

What if the tables were turned? What if someone with tons of money targeted you simply because they wanted what you have?

What if such cruel and inhumane punishment happened to someone you care about—a friend, a lover, or a family member?

Stop and think about it for a moment. Take the veil off of your eyes. Be honest with yourselves and tell the Bahamian people the truth.

Do you really believe you are justified with your actions? Do you really believe it is okay for the Bahamian people to pay millions in tax-dollars for your ridiculous war against a beloved of ours? Can you really tell us that the extreme lengths to which you have gone are totally justifiable? And do you really think it is fair to attack the press for calling you out on your bad behavior?

Would you be able to look your mother in the eye and say “Mummy, I have made you proud with my actions: I have always done my best to live the values you have taught me; I have always been kind to my neighbour; I have always done unto others as I would have done unto me”?

Can you do this? Based on what we’ve observed, I don’t see how you can say this to your mother.

Time to stop the ruse.