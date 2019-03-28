The Progressive Liberal Party says the announcement of the Letter of Intent on the purchase and development of the Grand Lucayan Hotel and the promises made by the Government should be approached with caution.

In a Press release yesterday, the Chairman of the Party, Senator Fred Mitchell said, “when there is genuinely good news for Grand Bahama, anyone should join in supporting it. However, this is the FNM government we are dealing with. This is the same government that signed the fake Oban deal, full of billion dollar promises which turned out to be a complete mirage. It was a hoax played on the people of Grand Bahama.

“Then there was the deal announced for West Grand Bahama which also turned out not to materialize.

“Perhaps the FNM might take advice on these matters before jumping into the public domain even if it must come from their predecessors who they hate so much. When these things fail, it is all of us who suffer,” he said.

Senator Mitchell said, “In this case the PLP says: the devil is in the details; seeing is believing; talk is cheap but money buys land.

“Just this morning, you had the Minister of Tourism telling the country any talk of a deal was premature; and now there’s a deal.

“The public can therefore understand that everyone should approach this announcement with caution and circumspection.”

He said, “ the PLP will be examining this deal with a fine tooth comb to ensure that the interests of the Bahamian people

are protected and that this is not just another sweet deal for FNM friends, family and lovers.”