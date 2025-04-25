

By Arianna Neely

Bahama Journal Staff Writer

Andros, Cat Island, San Salvador, Long Island and Great Harbour Cay are the

latest islands in The Bahamas that will benefit from improved electricity supply

now that Bahamas Power and Light and CVB Utilities at the Office of the Prime

Minister on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Philip Davis spoke about the partnership at the signing ceremony.

“Today’s signing is another important step forward in our new energy era,” he said.

“At CV Bethel, right next to the school, we are installing a solar photovoltaic and

battery storage system that will supply energy to the national grid.”

Minister of Energy and Transport, Jobeth Coleby Davis spoke to the specifics of

the partnership. “This partnership will provide a minimum of 20 megawatts of

power and 5 megawatts hours of battery energy storage systems. Battery energy

storage is a critical technology in building sustainable and resilient energy systems.

The battery enables the storage of electricity energy generated at one time to ne

used at a later time,” she said.

This signing marks the fourth PPA signed to improve electricity in the country and

is another step forward to reach the goal of 30 by 30,(30% of our energy usage

converting to renewable energy by the year 2030.) The first signing took place on

March 18th between Madeleine LTD and BPL for New Providence. The second

signing was on April 9th . A PPA was signed for Abaco, Eleuthera with EA Energy

and one for the Exuma’s with Exuma’s Renewables Energies.

A PPA in essence is a long-term contract between a private company that will

generate electricity and the government that purchases the energy and feeding it

into the national electricity grid. These PPAs will take pressure off BPL’s main

generators especially during peak summer seasons. These agreements also allow

for the electricity sector to increase renewable energy while reducing reliance on

fossil fuels and modernize transmission and distribution infrastructures.

The Davis administration has indicated its commitment to energy reform and

strives to deliver reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity to all Bahamians.